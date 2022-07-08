Mission Wealth Management LP Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.