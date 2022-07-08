Mission Wealth Management LP Has $244,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

