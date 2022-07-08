Mission Wealth Management LP Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

