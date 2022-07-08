Mission Wealth Management LP Has $307,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

