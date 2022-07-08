Mission Wealth Management LP Has $325,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Wealth CMT raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.