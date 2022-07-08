Mission Wealth Management LP Has $348,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.96) to £103.65 ($125.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.74) to GBX 9,800 ($118.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,480.71.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

