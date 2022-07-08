Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $241,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period.
Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $28.36.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.