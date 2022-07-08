Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $241,000 in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

