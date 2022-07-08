Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $338,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $81.86 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

