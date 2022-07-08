Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

USB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

