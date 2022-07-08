Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $28.78 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.