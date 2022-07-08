Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 714 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after buying an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,357,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

