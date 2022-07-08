Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

