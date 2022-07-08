Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 175,664 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.34.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.