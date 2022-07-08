Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

