Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 129 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

