Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 129 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

