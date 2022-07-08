Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 178 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

