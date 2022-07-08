Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 178 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE:J opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

