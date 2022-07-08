Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 393 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

