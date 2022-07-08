Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 641 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.