Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 756 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 733,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,187,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 212,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:C opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

