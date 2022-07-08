Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 92 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.37.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

