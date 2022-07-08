Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $286,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

