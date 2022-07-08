Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $342,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.