Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:O opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

