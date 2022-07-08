Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,993 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.46.

MHK opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.17.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

