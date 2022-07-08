Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $382.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 392.20 ($4.75), with a volume of 417302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.20 ($4.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.74) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.06 million and a PE ratio of 205.87.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

