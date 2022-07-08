Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.