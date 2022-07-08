Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 264 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

MONY opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.07. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 272 ($3.29). The company has a market cap of £982.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

