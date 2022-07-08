Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,042.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

