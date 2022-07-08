Morgan Stanley Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $131.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

