Morgan Stanley Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $16.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

