Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $713.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

