Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.