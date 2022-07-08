National Bank Financial Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$613.08 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million.

In other news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,512.15. Insiders have purchased 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

