National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

