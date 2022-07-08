NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.15) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.89).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The stock has a market cap of £589.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,353.33. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.21).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.