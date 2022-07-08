Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

