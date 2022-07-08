Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.