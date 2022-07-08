Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $178,290.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

