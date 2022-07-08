NextCapital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $84,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,087,000 after buying an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

