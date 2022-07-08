Nicholas George Buys 9,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas George acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,515.86).

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.38) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 327.50 ($3.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.33. The firm has a market cap of £423.64 million and a PE ratio of -215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is -18.08%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

