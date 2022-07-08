Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $494.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.53. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

