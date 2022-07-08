Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €18.00 ($18.75) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nordex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Nordex has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

