Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.