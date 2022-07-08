Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.75 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

