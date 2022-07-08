Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 35,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

