NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is F M Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

