NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $396.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

