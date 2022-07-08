NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 270,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

